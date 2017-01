Omaha Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Police were called to CHI-Creighton after a car arrived with two shooting victims around 1:40 a.m.. 23 year old Ashlyn Higgins died from her wounds, while 27 year old Parris Stamps is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of 28th and Ruggles. So far no one has been arrested.

