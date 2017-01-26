Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- - An incredible gesture has a local veteran overjoyed and wanting to return the favor.

Bob Bradshaw, 88, of Bellevue was leaving a dental appointment at an office near Westroads when he found a letter left on his vehicle on January 18. Inside was a note thanking him for his service with a $20 bill.

“Thank you so much for your service to our country. I appreciate all you have contributed to make the USA great. Please enjoy a meal on me. I know it isn’t much but I hope it helps you out. A friend,” the note read.

Bradshaw says the person must have seen his Disabled American Veteran license plates with a bronze star decal. Bradshaw retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel after 30 years of service.

"I certainly accept this but it's for all of the people I served with it isn't just for me and I did very little to deserve something like this,” Bradshaw explained.

Bradshaw spent 14 years overseas and served in Korea and Vietnam.



He wanted to thank the person who left the note and said the sentiment expressed was very humbling.