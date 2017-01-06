U.S. Senator Fischer Meets General Mattis

Clear
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMTV) - U.S. Senator Deb Fischer met with President-Elect Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense General James Mattis.
She talked with the general about his approach on protecting national security and American leadership.
She also shared with him about Nebraska's contributions to national defense including the role of Strategic Command.
She says she "was deeply impressed by his knowledge and understanding of the threats facing our nation."