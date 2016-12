NDOR officials are reporting on their website that US 75 and US 34 are shut down in both directions near East La Platte Rd. due to a multiple vehicle accident.

Officials are urging drivers driving southbound to use Highway 34 to Iowa and northbound traffic to use Buccaneer Bay road to Old Highway 34 in Plattsmouth.

The higway was reopen before 10:00 p.m.

