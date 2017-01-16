UPDATES: Traffic and travel conditions

2:22 PM, Jan 15, 2017
1 hour ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The upcoming ice storm could bring with it freezing rain, sleet and snow. Omaha Police is on a accident alert. This means they will not be responding to non-injury accidents at this time. They ask those involved in those crashes to move their cars in a safe area and exchange information.

 

Dangerous travel conditions are likely as much of the area is under a winter weather watch Sunday into Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR TRAFFIC UPDATES

CLICK HERE FOR WEATHER PAGE 

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF CLOSINGS

CLICK HERE FOR NDOR'S PAGE

CLICK HERE FOR IOWA DOT'S PAGE

Officials at Eppley Airfield has been reporting  flight cancelations due to the storm. 

To see the complete list of the flight cancelations, click here. 

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert tweeted Sunday afternoon that the city switched from pre-treating with brine to spreading salt. The mayor added that about 135 trucks are covering the city for duration of the storm.

 

Be sure to download our Snowcast app to your iPhone to stay ahead of the snow through the winter. Be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions

Get the Storm Shield app (Apple Android) for $2.99 to get severe weather alert notifications no matter where you are in the U.S. Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office at home and while traveling.

Storm Shield also offers phone call alerts, with three different subscription plans.

For the latest updates delivered straight to your phone, download the free KMTV mobile app. Download the free app for iPhone here and Android here.

For the latest updates delivered straight to your phone, download the free KMTV mobile app.

Download the free app for iPhone here and Android here.

Share your weather pictures with KMTV in the iContribute gallery.

You can also download the FREE KMTV Action 3 News app (Apple Android) for weather resources, including Interactive Radar and breaking news alerts.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top