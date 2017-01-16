UPDATES: Traffic and travel conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The upcoming ice storm could bring with it freezing rain, sleet and snow. Omaha Police is on a accident alert. This means they will not be responding to non-injury accidents at this time. They ask those involved in those crashes to move their cars in a safe area and exchange information.

ACCIDENT ALERT! #OPD has suspended response to all property damage crashes. Move cars to safe area & exchange info.

Dangerous travel conditions are likely as much of the area is under a winter weather watch Sunday into Monday.

Officials at Eppley Airfield has been reporting flight cancelations due to the storm.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert tweeted Sunday afternoon that the city switched from pre-treating with brine to spreading salt. The mayor added that about 135 trucks are covering the city for duration of the storm.

We have switched from pre-treating with brine to spreading salt; appx 135 trucks covering the city for duration of the storm. Be safe.

