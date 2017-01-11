No arrests in overnight shootings

Omaha Police continue to look for suspects in three overnight shootings that left two dead and another critically injured.

Police say 27 year old Darnesha Mitchell was shot near 33rd and Fowler just before 1:30 Wednesday morning. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the hospital.

About an hour later, another man was shot and killed near 36th and Laurel. He's been identified as 28 year old D'Angelo Branch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

And we're learning more about a man who was shot and critically wounded outside Nebraska Furniture Mart around 4:30 this morning. Police say 37-year-old Jared Clawson is the victim and is also an employee at Nebraska Furniture Mart. An anonymous source says Clawson is an electrician who's worked at the mart for several years and came in early for work today. Investigators say Clawson and a co-worker were walking through the main parking lot of the mart off Rose Blumkin drive when someone shot him. Investigators spent several hours combing the scene marking evidence in the parking lot. "The only suspect description we have have white male 6 foot tall light or gray hoodie and the suspect vehicle given was a green ford explorer possibly 90s" said Omaha Police Lieutenant Enrico Ramos. A Nebraska Furniture Mart employee tells KMTV a company email went out to all the employees.

The anonymous source who's close to Clawson says he has come out of his first surgery at Nebraska Medicine.

Right now, they're waiting to hear if there will be more to come, and this source is asking people to pray for Clawson and his family.

