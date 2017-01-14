UNO student killed in hit and run Friday night

A freshman on UNO's field and track team was killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver in Waverly.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Merzedes Hart was walking around 10:30 p.m. when she was hit by a car and killed.

The driver left the scene after hitting Hart but was later located by deputies. No charges have been filed as of Saturday morning.

UNO has released the following statements:

"This morning, we were deeply saddened to learn that freshman Merzedes Hart, a member of the Maverick track and field team, was killed last night by an apparent hit and run driver.



UNO Athletics is currently working with campus counseling services to ensure that Merzedes’ teammates, coaches, and classmates have the resources they need.



Our thoughts are with Merzedes' family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."



-Trev Alberts, Vice Chancellor of Athletics





"Merzedes’ death is heartbreaking. Our track and field team is smaller than most Division I teams, and we consider ourselves a family. Losing one of our own is incredibly painful, and we will all miss Merzedes dearly.



We are all grateful for the time we had to get to know Merzedes as the bright and driven student-athlete that she was. As we mourn her loss, we ask you to please keep her family, teammates, and all who knew and loved her in your thoughts."



-Chris Richardson, Track & Field Head Coach