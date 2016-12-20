UNL warns current, former students of data breach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Officials with the University of Nebraska, Lincoln are warning current and former students of a data breach.

In an email sent to the students, they say that IDs, grades and names may have been accessed in the breach.

"At some point in the last two years you participated in the Math Placement Exam at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. UNL officials recently learned of a security breach involving the server that runs this placement exam," officials said in the statement.

UNL's investigation found that there was unauthorized external access to information on this server including possible access to files containing both names and NU IDs.

Officials added they are sent emails to those whose accounts were stored in that data file.

"Currently, we have no evidence that anyone has used this information for illegal or malicious activity. We are sending you this notification as a courtesy, and encourage you to monitor systems for which you use your NU ID for access. We have no reason to believe that these other systems have been compromised, as we have duplicate safeguards protecting them," Officials said.

They are also asking anyone who has further questions about the incident to contact the College of Arts and Sciences.