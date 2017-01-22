UNL investigating hateful messages on campus

LINCOLN, Neb. -

Campus police at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are looking into some neo-nazi flyers that were sent to on-campus printers.

Our sister station, KLKN, reports that officers said students, staff and faculty were finding the flyers with racist messaging.

UNLPD says the messages were not specifically targeting the school.

Campus police told KLKN that there have been more than 10 reports of this since last year, but these incidents have been happening to universities across the U.S.

They are asking anyone who finds the flyers to turn them into campus police.