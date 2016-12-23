Two-year-old hospitalized after drinking alcohol

Blood alcohol level of .266%

A two-year-old was hospitalized after consuming one third of a cup of a mixture of a Pepsi and brandy.  The child also had burns on her arm and right foot.  Law enforcement observed that neither of the two children living with their mother, JoAnn Powell had a bed or sufficient food in the cupboards or refrigerator.  Both children have been placed in temporary protective custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.  Jo Anne Powell has been charged with child abuse and is being held in the Douglass County Jail on a $25,000 bond.  

