Two people killed in rollover crash
3:03 PM, Jan 22, 2017
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -
Authorities are trying to determine what caused a minivan to veer off Interstate-80 in central Nebraska this weekend and kill two people.
The Grand Island Independent
reports
a mother was travelling with two teenagers when the crash happened near the Wood River exit on Saturday afternoon. The 47-year-old woman and a teen girl died.
The Hall County Sheriff's department says a 17-year-old boy was taken to a Grand Island hospital for treatment after the wreck.
The sheriff's department says the 2005 Dodge Caravan swerved off the road and rolled several times in a ditch on the north side of the interstate.
Authorities didn't immediately identify the people involved in the crash.
