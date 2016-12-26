Twelve locations open for Christmas Trees

8:40 AM, Dec 26, 2016
OMAHA, Neb. - Christmas tree recycle locations are open until January 9th. 

 

Tranquility Park - 120th Street and West Maple Road

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Orchard Park- 66th Street North of Hartman Ave. 

F Street Football Field-  F Street east of 156th Seet

Ta Ha Zouka Park- 20801 Elkhorn Drive

Kelly West Park- 87th Street & Park View Boulevard

Wehrspann Lake- Highway 370, between I-80 and 168th Street

Bellevue Old Sarpy County Landfill- 8902 Cedar Island Road

Papillion Senior Center - 1101 Limerick Road 

Papio Bay- 815 East Halleck Street

La Vista Sports Complex- 66th Street, 2 blocks South of Harrison Street

Hughes Mulch Products- 3211 Keystone Drive 

For more information, go to http://www.wasteline.org/trees.htm 

 

 

 

 

 

 

