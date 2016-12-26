Twelve locations open for Christmas Trees

Clear
OMAHA, Neb. - Christmas tree recycle locations are open until January 9th.
Tranquility Park - 120th Street and West Maple Road
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Orchard Park- 66th Street North of Hartman Ave.
F Street Football Field- F Street east of 156th Seet
Ta Ha Zouka Park- 20801 Elkhorn Drive
Kelly West Park- 87th Street & Park View Boulevard
Wehrspann Lake- Highway 370, between I-80 and 168th Street
Bellevue Old Sarpy County Landfill- 8902 Cedar Island Road
Papillion Senior Center - 1101 Limerick Road
Papio Bay- 815 East Halleck Street
La Vista Sports Complex- 66th Street, 2 blocks South of Harrison Street
Hughes Mulch Products- 3211 Keystone Drive
For more information, go to http://www.wasteline.org/trees.htm