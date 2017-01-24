Trump to take action on pipelines

President Donald Trump is expected to take executive action on two controversial pipelines Tuesday morning.
The President is expected to sign an executive order that would advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. Former President Obama killed the proposed pipeline that would run through Nebraska because it would have undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal. The pipeline would run from Canada to refineries in the Gulf Coast. The federal government needed to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.
President Trump is also expected to sign an executive order reguarding the Dakota Access pipeline. That project has triggered dozens of protests in North Dakota after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and pipeline opponents claimed it threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites.