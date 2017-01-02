Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 2 at 6:14AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Marshall, Sac, Story, Webster
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 2 at 6:04AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Sherman, Thayer, Valley, Webster, York
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 2 at 3:34AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Hamilton, Hardin, Sac, Webster
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 2 at 3:34AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Greene, Guthrie, Story
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 12:36AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Harrison, Monona, Shelby
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 12:36AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Burt, Cuming, Madison, Stanton, Thurston, Wayne
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 1 at 8:54PM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Sac, Webster
Trial scheduled for man accused of murder and hiding the body in a barrel
9:59 PM, Jan 1, 2017
BRIDGEPORT, Neb. -
The trial of a Nebraska man accused of killing a Colorado man and stuffing his body in a barrel is scheduled to begin this week.
Scottsbluff radio station KNEB reports that jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of 25-year-old Zachary Mueller in Bridgeport, Nebraska. The first-degree murder trial has already been rescheduled twice.
Mueller has pleaded not guilty to killing 33-year-old Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado.
A farmer found the barrel with Dominguez' body inside near Bayard, Nebraska, on December 4, 2014. Authorities say Dominguez had been shot in the back of the head.
A pool of 120 potential jurors has been called for the trial that is expected to last roughly a week.