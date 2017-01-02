Trial scheduled for man accused of murder and hiding the body in a barrel

The trial of a Nebraska man accused of killing a Colorado man and stuffing his body in a barrel is scheduled to begin this week.

Scottsbluff radio station KNEB reports that jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of 25-year-old Zachary Mueller in Bridgeport, Nebraska. The first-degree murder trial has already been rescheduled twice.

Mueller has pleaded not guilty to killing 33-year-old Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado.

A farmer found the barrel with Dominguez' body inside near Bayard, Nebraska, on December 4, 2014. Authorities say Dominguez had been shot in the back of the head.

A pool of 120 potential jurors has been called for the trial that is expected to last roughly a week.

