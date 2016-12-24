Three Iowa women arrested on theft, drug charges

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office arrested three Iowa women in unrelated incidents involving thefts and drugs.
36-year-old Pamela Jo Wake of of Hamburg, IA was arrested December 21st for Conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
She's being held at the Fremont County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bond.
42-year-old Ronda Sue Booher was arrested December 23rd for shoplifting from Casey's General Store in Hamburg, Iowa. Witnesses told officers they saw her attempting to take several items without paying.
Booher was arrested for Theft 5th Degree and taken to the Fremont County Jail on $300 bond.
42-year-old Kara Marcine Lorimor was arrested on charges related to stealing Christmas decorations from an apartment hallway in Sidney.
Officers found several stolen items inside Lorimor's home during their investigation.
Lorimor was arrested for Theft 5th Degree and taken to Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on $300 bond.