OMAHA, Neb., (KMTV) - Three drivers were injured in an Omaha car crash Monday evening.

Officers responded to 15300 Q Street. Investigators say a Dodge Ram work van, driven by Troy Nelson Jr., 25, was driving eastbound on Q Street and failed to stop at a red traffic signal at 153rd Street.

The front of the van collided with the driver's side of a Dodge pickup truck traveling northbound across Q Street on 153rd Street. The force of the crash made the pickup then hit a Lincoln MKZ, driven by Haizhen Zhong.

The driver of the pickup, Carrie Vanschoiack collided "head on" into a wooden utility pole. Nelson has to be extricated from his van.

Nelson was transported to Nebraska Medicine for a broken femur. Vanschoiack was treated for broken ribs at CHI Creighton Medical Center and Zhong was complaining of chest, shoulder and neck pain and transported to Nebraska Medicine.