Three drivers injured in multi-vehicle collision

10:56 PM, Jan 30, 2017
1 hour ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OMAHA, Neb., (KMTV) - Three drivers were injured in an Omaha car crash Monday evening.

Officers responded to 15300 Q Street. Investigators say a Dodge Ram work van, driven by Troy Nelson Jr., 25, was driving eastbound on Q Street and failed to stop at a red traffic signal at 153rd Street.

The front of the van collided with the driver's side of a Dodge pickup truck traveling northbound across Q Street on 153rd Street. The force of the crash made the pickup then hit a Lincoln MKZ, driven by Haizhen Zhong.

The driver of the pickup, Carrie Vanschoiack collided "head on" into a wooden utility pole. Nelson has to be extricated from his van.

Nelson was transported to Nebraska Medicine for a broken femur. Vanschoiack was treated for broken ribs at CHI Creighton Medical Center and Zhong was complaining of chest, shoulder and neck pain and transported to Nebraska Medicine. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top