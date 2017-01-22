Thousands flood downtown for women's rights

While many Americans celebrate the swearing in of a new commander-in-chief some are not as excited.

Demonstrations took place across the country from Seattle to New York to the Nation's Capitol.

Saturday night, the demonstrations came to the streets of downtown Omaha as marchers made their voices heard in the fight for women's rights.

Thousands of people filled the streets from CenturyLink Center to Old Market in a stand of solidarity for women's rights.

At one point the crowd grew to about 5,000 marchers.

There was a calm interaction maintained between police and activists at the front of the line.

It was a sea of marchers winding from CenturyLink Center through the heart of the Old Market and back – showing solidarity for women’s rights.

Regardless of whether or not you support President Donald Trump, Omaha made it clear there are some women who don't.

"He's admitted on video that he has sexually assaulted somebody,” said Olivia Larson, 18, Omaha. “There have been women who have come forward and made accusations."

Larson was among thousands watching democracy in action.

"History has always been tricky,” Larson said. “History doesn't necessarily move linear. I have a lot of hope in the amount of people who are here tonight and across the country.”

The march drew a crowd across generations.

"Peaceful protest is extremely important to democracy,” said Kelly Sanford, Omaha. Gandhi freed one fifth of the world's population by peaceful protest. It's an extremely powerful tool."

This man says he's proud to be part of history.

“It's by far the biggest march I've ever been involved in, especially here in Omaha,” said Jeff Vandenberg. “I'm very surprised by the amount of people who turned out and I'm very heartened that they did.”

While Vandenberg is showing his support for women against Trump, he says he recognizes there are many who voted for the 45th president of the U.S.

"His promise to make America great again or that he was going to bring things back to the common people,” Vandenberg said. “That probably struck a note with a lot of people who voted for Trump. I don't think all Trump supporters are racist or anti-women. I think a lot of them are."

Many Trump supporters said throughout the campaign that the president made many efforts to show that he is pro-women's rights.

Trump said many times during his campaign that his companies pay women as much as men.

Throughout the five or so hours we were downtown, there were various President Trump supporters honking and shouting "make America great again."