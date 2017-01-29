The Bohemian Cafe opened its doors one last time Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. - The Bohemian Cafe closed in September, but today they opened their doors to give the public one last chance to own a piece of history.

There's no more dumplings, no more kraut.

In fact, this is the last time the Bohemian Café will open it's charmingly decorated doors to the public.

One by one, pieces of the restaurant, memories that have lasted generations, are sold off to the highest bidder.

"My brother Ron said one time, 'When they were on the wall, they were just a part, but now you're thinking you just won't see those anymore,'" said Terry Kapoun, owner.

Wooden plates, paintings, photographs, dishes, and old menus - a link to the past of a neighborhood fixture forever closed.

"My family and I have been coming here for a long time, we've celebrated anniversaries here, special occasions. And you know, such a famous Omaha institution that I wanted to come down here and see if I could get myself a piece," said Mark Kelehan, bidder.

"They'll be at someone else's house that loved the restaurant as much as we did and they'll enjoy looking at that as much as we did, so that's kind of consoling in that way."

Owner Terry Kapoun's grandparents bought the restaurant in 1959 and moved it to its familiar 13th St. location. He recalls the joy of working with his parents, his siblings, and later his children, the fourth generation to share in running the iconic restaurant.

"Not really a memory, but just the feeling that every day we were able to see our mother at work. You know, who gets to do that. We did," said Kapoun.

That feeling of family extended to the customers - long time patrons who say they'll miss the food and the fellowship.