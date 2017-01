OMAHA, Neb. - Three teens are facing robbery related charges after being arrested for reportedly holding up a convenience store.

The Omaha Police Department says that 19-year-old Thomas Yata and 18-year-old Vincent Haynes along with a minor who hasn't been identified, robbed the Eddy's FasMart on Fort Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

They are charged with two counts of robbery. Yata is charged with additional counts of using a weapon to commit a felony.