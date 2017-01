One teenager went the hospital after trying to run from police and hiding in a creek overnight.

Omaha Police say three teens were riding in a stolen car when officers tried to stop it near I-680 and Pacific around 2:30 Wednesday morning. One of the teens ran from the officers and tried to hide in Papio Creek. Officers found him and took him to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.

The others were taken in for questioning. There's no word yet on charges.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -