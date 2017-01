Lancaster County deputies are investigating a crash this morning that sent a teenage driver to the hospital Monday morning.

Deputies say the 15 year old driver was on their way to Raymond Central High School when they went off Highway 79 at West Agnew road and the vehicle overturned. The driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Deputies say drugs or alcohol were not involved and the driver was wearing a seat belt.

