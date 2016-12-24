Super 8 Motel robbed at knifepoint

OMAHA, Neb. - OPD is looking for a man who robbed a Super 8 Motel on Spring Street at knifepoint just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Witnesses told officers that a man had broken through a laundry room window and gone into the dining room where he confronted a clerk with a knife.

The man jumped over the counter and took some cash from the register.

He's described as a black male in his mid 20's, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes, and armed with a large kitchen knife.