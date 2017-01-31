Students return from D.C. march for life

Nebraska catholic school students are back home Monday after taking part in last week's March for Life in Washington D.C.

"It was loud and it was a sea.,” said LIbbie Pichler, Columbus, Scotus Central High. “I'm really short and I couldn't see above me or around me. It was amazing."

The three day spiritual pilgrimage to stop abortion ended for about 300 Nebraska Catholic students when they arrived at Saint Gerald's Catholic Church from Washington D.C.

For many, it was an eye opening experience.

"You see pictures of aborted babies, you see mothers who have signs that say, 'I regret my abortion,' fathers with signs that said, 'I regret that I lost my fatherhood,'" said Abe Perault, Scotus Central High.

Being part of the national effort to end Roe vs. Wade reinforced Skutt Catholic Student Peter Quinn's pro-life beliefs.

"It was extremely powerful and inspiration experience to see that many people marching against abortion,” Quinn said. “There was so much energy, it was very powerful and it was a great experience."

Students we spoke with were armed with arguments against being pro-choice.

"Life is very sacred and everyone deserves a chance and abortion doesn't give anyone a chance," said Julia Pichler, Scotus Central High.

"I learned that, if you can see it or not, there's life inside the mother's womb and no matter how old it is, that's a life," Pichler said.

While in Washington D.C., the students also prayed for families in tight situations in front a Planned Parenthood clinic.

"They're actually praying for the women and children that are going to be going into the clinic with the hopes that our prayers will help them change their minds, come out and make a different decision," said Peter Kennedy, Archdiocese of Omaha.