Street crew worker hit in West Omaha donates organs after succumbing to Injuries

OMAHA, neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha city street crew worker's died Friday and his organs were harvested after being hit by a car while working earlier in the week.

Officials at Nebraska Medicine confirm that 48-year-old Sal Fidone was pronounced dead at the hospital this afternoon.

Fidone was part of a public works crew that was patching potholes Monday at 144th and U. Police say a car driven by Alan Solarana of Omaha, drifted into the lane Fidone was working in, hitting him and causing a head injury.

"It's a difficult time today for Mr. Fidone's coworkers in the street maintenance division who come to work everyday to provide important service to everyone who uses our city streets," Mayor Jean Stothert said Friday. "And I ask you all to keep the Fidone family in your thoughts and prayers."

Stothert and Public Works Supervisor Bob Stubbe say its the first time they can recall a public works employee dying as a result of an incident while on the job.

"We have publics works employees going out everyday dealing with things that potentially puts them into harm’s way," Stubbe said. "So we always try to take that step to make sure the employees are trained and have the proper equipment."

Stubbe says Fidone was a crew leader who always followed safety guidelines. At the time of the accident, investigators found workers were following every safety precaution,

Stothert says this tragedy might have been prevented.

"all of the crew were wearing their required reflective vests. "

Omaha police are contuniung their investigation. Reports are expected to be forwarded to the Douglas County Attorney sometime next week.

In the meantime, many, like street maintenance supervisor Austin Rowser, are remembering Fidone.

"Sal was the crew leader," Roswer said. "He was a likeable individual and we certainly mourn his loss."

Findone's family released the following statement:

"During this challenging time, the Fidone family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude to everyone who has showered Sal and our family with such love and respect.

Although Sal is no longer with us he made the choice to extend the lives of others by donating his organs to those in critical need of a transplant. We are honored that a small piece of him will allow other families more time together.

