Street crew worker hit by car
Tom Lesyna
1:13 PM, Jan 23, 2017
Lesyna, Thomas
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -
Omaha Police are investigating an accident that left a street crew worker seriously injured.
A city public works crew was patching potholes at 144th & U street, when Salvatore Fidone III was hit by a car driven by Alan Solarana of Omaha.
Fidone was taken to Nebraska Medicine and is in critical condition with a head injury.
