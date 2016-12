Omaha Police are investigating a robbery early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Mega Saver near 24th and I Street in South Omaha just before 6:30 a.m.. The employee told police that a man walked in claiming he had a gun and robbed the store. The suspect got cash from the register and ran out of the store.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP

