Snow arrives in the Metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Heavy wet snow flakes started falling on Tuesday evening in Omaha. It might be a very messy drive in to work or school Wednesday.

A few inches of snow were already on the ground parts if the state including Cuming County where more is on the way.

In Norfolk, parts of town got several inches of snow.

The roads were very slick and icy. But there were a few plows on the road and warning signs saying it was icy.

According to our Miranda Christian, one plow had been out for a few hours trying to clear parking lots in town.

In Omaha, Mayor Jean Stothert announced that snow plows would go to major and secondary streets and contractors will plow neighborhoods if the town got more than 2 inches of snow.

Plows will be on major & secondary streets when snow starts tonight. Contractors will plow neighborhoods if we get more than 2". Be safe — Jean Stothert (@Jean_Stothert) January 25, 2017

Be sure to download our Snowcast app to your iPhone to stay ahead of the snow through the winter. Be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions

Get the Storm Shield app (Apple | Android) for $2.99 to get severe weather alert notifications no matter where you are in the U.S. Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office at home and while traveling.

Storm Shield also offers phone call alerts, with three different subscription plans.

For the latest updates delivered straight to your phone, download the free KMTV mobile app. Download the free app for iPhone here and Android here.

For the latest updates delivered straight to your phone, download the free KMTV mobile app.

Download the free app for iPhone here and Android here.

Share your weather pictures with KMTV in the iContribute gallery.

Email to news@ , Post on our Facebook page

Use the hashtag #KMTV on Instagram or Twitter

You can also download the FREE KMTV Action 3 News app (Apple | Android) for weather resources, including Interactive Radar and breaking news alerts.