SLIDESHOW: Snow comes to the metro area

10:28 PM, Jan 24, 2017
2 hours ago

Candice Arteaga tells us to smile in Greenwood, NE

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

From Metorologist Jennifer Zeppelin: More A dusting light snow has accumulated. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KMTV VP and General Manager Chris Way says this following: "The perfecr dusting."

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pit Cuin Toledo shot this one in North Omaha

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Snow arrived to the Metro area Tuesday evening. We have complied photos from viewers and KMTV staff for everyone to enjoy. Want to share your photos? Send it to us on social media or email us to pictures@kmtv.com

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL GALLERY

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top