Shot fired in Lincoln bank robbery

Tom Lesyna
9:34 AM, Dec 29, 2016
Lesyna, Thomas
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) -
Lincoln Police hope surveillance photos will lead them to two suspects in a violent bank robbery.
 
Police say two men walked into the Union Bank and Trust at 68th and O Streets Wednesday night and one had a gun. That suspect fired a shot but no one was hit. The two then took the money and got away.
 
Police do not have a description of a possible getaway vehicle. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top