Shot fired in Lincoln bank robbery
Tom Lesyna
9:34 AM, Dec 29, 2016
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) -
Lincoln Police hope surveillance photos will lead them to two suspects in a violent bank robbery.
Police say two men walked into the Union Bank and Trust at 68th and O Streets Wednesday night and one had a gun. That suspect fired a shot but no one was hit. The two then took the money and got away.
Police do not have a description of a possible getaway vehicle.
