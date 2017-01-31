Senators take issue with parts of Nebraska budget package

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A proposal to balance the state budget for the next five months is drawing criticism from some Nebraska lawmakers who say it will do more long-term harm than good.

Senators on Tuesday took issue with parts of the proposal that would cut funding for the University of Nebraska, while others raised concerns about provisions that would take back some of the unspent money to help balance the books.

Several Lincoln-based senators argued that the $13.3 million cut to the university could hurt the state's efforts to recruit and retain young people. The original proposal called for a $17.6 million cut.

The package under debate will help balance the current budget until July 1. Senators still have to address the upcoming two-year budget cycle, which is likely to be contentious.