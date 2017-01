Search underway for missing man

Saunders County deputies are searching for a missing man.

42 year old Sean Eddy was last seen on New Year's day. He was last seen driving a gray 2005 GMC Envoy which was located in the area of County Road A and Highway 79. Eddy is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 340 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about where Eddy may be should call the Saunders County Sheriff's Office at 402-443-1000 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-471-4545.

WAHOO, Neb. (KMTV) -