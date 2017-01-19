Sarpy County shooting victim identified

Sarpy County deputies have identified the victim in a shooting near Springfield on Wednesday.

56 year old Jeff Hayes of Springfield died in the shooting near 180th and Pflug Road. Investigators say Hayes had recently been evicted from the home and was living in a camper nearby. There was a disturbance between Hayes and his brother and his brother's children, and Hayes fired several shots at the home. 22 year old Cameron Hayes grabbed a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun and fired one shot at Hayes, who fired several rounds back. Cameron Hayes returned fire hitting Jeff Hayes once, killing him.

Cameron Hayes along with his father and sister were taken to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office for questioning. Their statements and evidence collected at the scene are being forwarded to the Sarpy County Attorney's office for their review to determine whether charges should be filed.

