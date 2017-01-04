Salvation Army opens warming centers in the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Frigid temperatures and heavy winds are creating a dangerous mix.

That's why a local non-profit is working to help those in need escape the cold.

The Salvation Army's winter watch hit the streets again tonight, providing warm clothing and food.

It's also plans to open warming centers Wednesday from 8:00 am- 5:00 pm.

Salvation Army's location in Council Bluffs, however will close at 4:00 pm.

LIST OF WARMING CENTER LOCATIONS:

Kroc Center, 2825 Y St.

North Corps Community Center, 2424 Pratt St.

Lied Renaissance Center, 3612 Cuming St.

Council Bluffs Salvation Army, 715 N. 16th St.

Citadel Corps, 3738 Cuming St.

Salvation Army officials say the public may either call the Omaha Kroc Center or the Lied Renaissance Center for weekend hours as well.

The phone number for the Omaha Kroc Center is 402.905.3500 and the phone number for the Lied Renaissance Center is 402.898.5900.

Officials added that monetary contributions to help their emergency services can be mailed to their location at 10755 Burt Street or they can donate online at SalArmyOmaha.org.