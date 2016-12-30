Salvation Army bell ringing couple gifted engagement ring

Dozens of volunteers stood out in the cold during the holidays to ring bells at Salvation kettles across the metro to help the homeless and less fortunate. For a pair of volunteers their time spent next to the kettle really paid off today.

A re-do proposal for Karla Lubeck and fiance Kahm Broham - this time with a diamond.

"I didn't know until I got here today and I started shaking at the thought of it," said Lubeck.

Borsheims and the Salvation Army partnered to play cupid; gifting the lucky couple an engagement diamond in return for their hard work bell ringing for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

The couple were engaged last August, but had to put their plans on hold to buy a diamond.

This afternoon - in a ringing act of generosity - they were selected as part of the Borsheim's Big Ring Promotion. They won a 14 karat white gold engagement ring for their efforts bell ringing on 50th and Center Street.

"Do good for others and you'll get something back," said Karla Lubeck.

The Borsheim's Big Ring Promotion was the first of it's kind by the Omaha area Salvation Army to encourage volunteering.

"There are people who would have nothing - would be without. Without home, without shelter, without food," said Major Randy Hallstrom, Omaha Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army.

And when asked if the couple plans to bell ring next year:

"Every year, it's a tradition," said Lubeck.

They plan to say "I-do" September 23rd of 2017 here in Omaha.

