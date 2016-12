OMAHA - The number of deaths on Nebraska highways in December has skyrocketed compared to past years.

According to a new Triple A report, killer crashes in the state are up 82 percent compared to the last two years.

So far, there have been 20 deaths this month.

Triple A urges people to buckle up, avoid distractions and slow down when roads become slick, which could be the case in Omaha on Friday.