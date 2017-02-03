Refugee resettlement agencies seek volunteers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - President Trump’s executive order on immigration has halted refugees from coming to the US from seven countries.

In light of the order, resettlement agencies say people have been asking for help.

Lutheran Family Services said they had information meeting to let people know how they can lend a hand.

“I would estimate I have received about 200 more emails than usual, and 199 of them are people offering some kind of help,” said Jennifer Gentle with Lutheran Family Services.

Over two dozen people showed up to the information meeting Thursday evening, “I have always done volunteer work that is centered around my kids and it is time for me to do something I am passionate about,” said Kathi Roberts.

Gentle said they need help making refugee families feel welcome.

She said they need help with transportation and grocery shopping and for those who have more time mentoring.

“One of the things the volunteers do is connecting with the families,” said Gentle.

Roberts said she was excited to see the room full of people who want to volunteer, “With all the changes we are faced with politically now, it gives me hope that people who have been sitting in their chairs and watching the news are really going to be called to action.”

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.