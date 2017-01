Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine annouced on Thursday that Dirk Blume has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder (1B Felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison) and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony-not a gun (Class II Felony punishable by 1-50 year) in connection with the death of Seth Hansen that occurred on January 7, 2017 at 13804 Manderson Circle.