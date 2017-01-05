RALSTON (KMTV) - - Ralston Police Chief Ronald Murtaugh will soon turn in his badge and take on a new job with Douglas County.

Murtaugh told KMTV Action 3 News Thursday that he will be leaving the department in February to become the Judicial Administrator for Douglas County Court.

Murtaugh spent 30 years in law enforcement.

He was with Ralston Police for 18 years.

His transition comes amid courthouse remodeling efforts and a push to allow cameras inside courtrooms.