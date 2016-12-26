Questions raised about Civic Auditorium

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - A piece of demolished property sitting downtown has some people wondering what's next.

"It's better that they do it right then put in something that fails."

Mike Fratt says he's hoping more opportunities for Omaha’s growth will come from the Civic Auditorium demolition.

"Well it's important that they take this space and get it right and put something that will add to the downtown area you know bring jobs downtown, bring residents downtown."

He says even a new apartment complex could work or a fun attraction to bring in more people.

"A two thousand seat amphitheater on the river would probably be a good idea, but I don't think we need another venue in the civic auditorium space."

While others say the area lacks basic needs like food, and city leaders should consider that.

"I would vote for a grocery store because there's nothing down in the old market and with old market and midtown expanding so quickly something bigger than a convenient store would be great."

Mayor jean Stothert told the Omaha World Herald that the company originally looking to build an office tower is now looking at developing more public space for a non-profit or government entity.

"You know decide already, I just want them to put something there and make it seem like the space is being used for something."