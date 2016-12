The Fremont City Council will hold a public hearing tonight on Costco's plans to build a bigger chicken processing plant.

Last week, KMTV reported that Costco changed the design of the proposed plant along Old Highway 275 would now be 360,000 square feet in size as opposed to the original design of 250,000 square feet. Costco also plans to invest $275 million on the project.

