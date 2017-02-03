Protesters to rally outside Sen. Fischer's office

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A rally is planned at Nebraska senator Deb Fischer’s office on Friday after she announced her support for President Donald Trump's controversial pick for education secretary Betsy DeVos.

The rally is at 4:30 p.m. near 118th and Miracle Hills Drive.

Fischer's office has been swamped with phone calls, some praising her, others criticizing.

But as of Friday morning, many are calling for her resignation.

Fischer said they may not see eye to eye on every issue, but DeVos has the ability and commitment to lead the department.

Despite reassurances from DeVos that she'll protect all students, hundreds of people are backing a change.org petition calling for Fischer's resignation.

Those adding their names say she failed to consider the opinions of her constituents who are against DeVos.