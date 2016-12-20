Priest injured after being hit by car

A Catholic priest is being treated after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

30 year old Father Joseph Sund was struck while trying to cross the street at 143rd Circle and Eagle Run in Northwest Omaha around 7:35 a.m.. Police say Sund was crossing Eagle Run when he stopped in the median due to traffic. One driver said Sund acknowledged her and then continued to cross Eagle Run when he was hit by an SUV driven by 45 year old Lesley Lowe of Omaha. Lowe's SUV was then rear-ended by a SUV driven by 28 year old Rachel Wapelhorst of Omaha. Neither of those drivers were injured.

Sund is a priest at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. He suffered a possible head injury as well as cuts and scrapes to his head and face

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -