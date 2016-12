A prayer walk will be held tonight for a West Omaha man who was gunned down at his home on Friday evening.

50 year old Michael Brinkman was shot at his home near 180th & Q around 5:40 p.m.. Police are investigating it as a possible home invasion robbery, but have not confirmed that robbery was a motive. Brinkman had recently sold his business, Xcel Roofing.

The prayer walk will begin at 5:15 p.m. Near S. 185th and Tammy Trail.

