Prayer vigil held for Omaha's first homicide victim of the year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - It's been less than 48 hours, since somebody killed 40-year-old Seth Hansen killed outside the Speedee Mart convenience store at 138th and West Maple.

Many questions remain about how the man died and the motive.

A prayer vigil was held in northwest Omaha Monday.

Hansen’s family, friends and coworkers are hoping for answers.

"Seth was really great, he was always doing random acts of kindness he did not like all the people acknowledging all the great things he did but he was just a very stand-up guy," said Deb Nelson, Speede Mart Manager.

Omaha Police are searching for information on this 2001 to 2003 Ford F-150 Super Crew pickup truck that drove away from the station around the time of the murder.

Police say the driver may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD or Crimestoppers at 402 444 7867.

Family and friends have also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay funeral expenses.