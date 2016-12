Police are looking for two men who tried to hold up a West Omaha business Tuesday morning.

Witnesses say two men walked into Authentic Brazilian Wax near 142nd & Maple just before 10 a.m. And demanded money from the register. When they could not get money from the register, one suspect tried to take a customer's wallet. When the customer refused to hand it over, both men ran away and into a nearby apartment complex.

Surveillance video can be seen here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=so_DhPLMIIQ&feature=youtu.be

