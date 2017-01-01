Police Search for Supsect in Late Night Robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - - OPD responded to a robbery last night just before 9pm at the Family Dollar on 9930 Maple St.
The store was about to close and an employee said she was locking up when the suspect approached her with a gun and demanded money. The suspect got a way with an unknown amount of cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
He is described as a male, about 6ft. tall, 140lbs., unknown race, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, and a black mask. If you have any information, police ask that you call Crimestoppers at 444-STOP.
RB# AJ34900
