Omaha Police have released photos of a suspect vehicle in last Friday's murder in West Omaha.

Police believe the two suspects who shot and killed 50 year old Michael Brinkman last Friday at his home on Tammy Trail near 180th & Q were driving a newer model white Dodge Durango. Both suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information should call the Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit at 402 444-5656. A tip leading to an arrest in a homicide investigation is eligible for a reward up to $25,000.

