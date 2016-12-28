KMTV
Police put brakes on carjacking suspect
Tom Lesyna
3:25 PM, Dec 28, 2016
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -
Omaha Police put the brakes on a carjacking suspect Wednesday morning.
Police arrested 31 year old Roy Little Eagle after they saw him running from the area of 29th and Farnam. Police say he tried to steal one car, and saw him trying to steal another parked vehicle.
Investigators and found out Little Eagle stole a car from a woman at knifepoint in Council Bluffs before the two attempted thefts in Omaha.
Police booked Little Eagle for use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted robbery and attempted theft.
