Police need help finding missing teen

Nebraska City Police need help locating a missing teenage girl.

16 year old Shiloh Johnson was last seen in Nebraska City on December 22nd. She is believed to be with 21 year old Brock Wichman. Both were traveling in a vehicle which was found abandoned in Fremont.

Johnson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes . Wichman is 5 feet 9, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has seen them or knows where they may be should call Nebraska City Police at 402-873-6666 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)

