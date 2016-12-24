Police investigating West Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - A man who was shot inside his home in what police believe to be a home robbery died.

Omaha Police says 50-year-old Michael Brinkman died at the hospital from injuries Friday evening.

Police were called to 18139 Tammy Trail near 180th and Q around 5:40 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Brinkman was taken in extremely critical condition to Nebraska Medical Center where he later died.

Two of Brinkman's family members who were inside the home at the time of the shooting told police two people in clown masks shot Brinkman before fleeing in a vehicle. The witnesses were later taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.

OPD has not released any official information on any suspects or suspect vehicle.